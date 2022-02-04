news, local-news,

For all the people who are whinging about speed cameras, we have the perfect solution: stop speeding! Actually we're just annoyed at the 'heroes' who take their anger out on the workers who man the speed camera vehicles. We've heard stories of people being caught by the cameras, then hurling objects and abuse at these workers. They're just ordinary people doing their jobs. Leave 'em alone, hey. Anyhow, Maitland Mercury reporter Donna Sharpe reports that Rutherford's Carl Dimarzo has become somewhat of an urban legend of late - in fact a superhero to some, for his bold move to block stationary speed camera cars booking local motorists. Whenever he has a spare few hours, Carl puts out a call on Facebook for the location of any camera cars and heads their way to park behind them and warn motorists with a sign that a speed camera is nearby. He's received plenty of applause on Facebook and cheers from passing motorists while some others take the time to stop, hand him a beer and congratulate him for his gutsy effort. "These cameras are just 100 per cent revenue raising," he said. "They're supposed to be set up in black spots - which they never are - and drivers are being hard done by." Inspector Dan Skelly of Port Stephens/Hunter Police District said Carl is not necessarily breaking the law but said there were obvious safety issues that must be taken into consideration, particularly if he is in a higher speed area like an 80km/h zone. "He needs to be in a safe area," Insp Skelly said. He said police would also need to ensure that derogatory or profane language hasn't been used on his signage. "Police would also need to attend to check on his welfare and the welfare of the person in the camera car to make sure neither are being abused. Police would certainly not be encouraging other people to do as this gentleman is," Insp Skelly said. Carl's quest started during COVID lockdown when he began reading up on laws surrounding stationary speed cameras. "I joined a group called Know Your Rights and I have learnt so much about what can and can't be done in terms of fines," he said. He said police officers have tried to move him on a couple of times but he has never been fined. "And that's because what I am doing is totally legal." "I'm not out here doing this for hours on end for fame or fortune - I just want people to slow down, do the speed limit and be aware of their rights," Carl said. The NSW government says signs will appear on top of all mobile speed camera vehicles across the state this month. Merewether's Ty and Eddie Penshorn put on a great performance in the grand finale of The Voice: Generations on Wednesday night. The father and son didn't win but did Newcastle proud. Eddie, 11, showed he has a nice set of pipes. A chip off the old block.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AijacentBN9GedHCvcASxG/e4902d13-f649-4fd1-ba1b-f3dc88ab6d7b.jpg/r0_1369_1728_2345_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg