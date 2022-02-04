news, local-news,

A woman has escaped serious injury after she drove a car into a home in Newcastle on Friday. Emergency crews were called to Beaumont Street, near Jenner Parade at Hamilton South, about 11.30am after reports a vehicle had crashed into a house. Paramedics attended to one patient at the scene - the driver of the vehicle - who did not require hospital treatment. "It's extremely lucky no one was in the front area of the house when the car smashed through," NSW Ambulance Inspector Joel De Zuna said. "Thankfully, the driver of the vehicle walked away uninjured. "This had the potential to be disastrous, we really need to take care behind the wheel of any motor vehicle, especially when the roads are wet."

