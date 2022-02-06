Newcastle Jets fixtures change again as COVID hits A-League
The Newcastle Jets will host Melbourne City on Tuesday night after the A-League announced COVID-induced fixture changes.
The Jets were meant to play Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday, but a COVID outbreak in the Glory camp has put the visitors out of action.
Newcastle's game against City, originally scheduled for January 1 before being moved to February 18, has now been moved forward to 8.05pm on Tuesday as part of a double-header with the Jets women's team.
The women will play Melbourne Victory from 5.25pm.
The Jets moved up to ninth place on the A-League Men's ladder with a 2-1 win over Brisbane on Thursday night.
Newcastle have two games in hand on City, who are in the sixth and last play-off spot on 13 points.