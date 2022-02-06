coronavirus,

The Newcastle Jets will host Melbourne City on Tuesday night after the A-League announced COVID-induced fixture changes. The Jets were meant to play Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday, but a COVID outbreak in the Glory camp has put the visitors out of action. Newcastle's game against City, originally scheduled for January 1 before being moved to February 18, has now been moved forward to 8.05pm on Tuesday as part of a double-header with the Jets women's team. The women will play Melbourne Victory from 5.25pm. The Jets moved up to ninth place on the A-League Men's ladder with a 2-1 win over Brisbane on Thursday night. Newcastle have two games in hand on City, who are in the sixth and last play-off spot on 13 points.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TFWurqJd3WWgt5tunziPf4/e56eb9a9-19f5-416e-bd0c-e4a02e36458d.jpeg/r6_0_1195_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg