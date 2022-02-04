Full throttle: Jets take momentum into packed schedule

sport, local-sport, jets, a-league

COACH Arthur Papas believes the Newcastle Jets have the depth and the stamina to survive a taxing schedule of four games in 17 days - a period that could shape their A-League finals hopes. After a spirit-lifting 2-1 triumph over Brisbane in wet and wild conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday, the Jets were to take on Perth in Wollongong on Wednesday, but that game has now been postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Glory camp. The Jets head to Melbourne to take on Victory (February 12) and City (February 18) before back-to-back homes games against Western Sydney(February 23) and Macarthur (February 26). After going six weeks without a competitive match due to COVID-19, the clash against Macarthur will be the Jets' sixth in 28 games. "Each day you have to wake up, focus, recover well and work hard again," Papas said. "We will concentrate on continuing to evolve as a team and the way we want to play. "You have to deal with all the different challenges that come up, whether that is scheduling, certain players not being available ... we are going to embrace it because we can grow from that kind of challenge. "Our process in terms of time table remains the same. There are players who haven't played that need to get some work in as well. We will have Saturday off, then a three-day lead-in into our next match. After that we have a 72 hour turnaround. READ MORE: THURGATE STRIKE LIFTS JETS "The main thing is that we get everyone back on the field as soon as possible and can keep working on improving our game. "I know the potential this group has. I really believe in the group. The idea is to make them believe in themselves more. That will come." In-form Georgian striker Beqa Mikeltadze sat out the Roar win as a precaution after he suffered severe cramp in the Jets' return match - a gut wrenching 2-1 loss to Adelaide on Sunday night. He will return against Perth, but Kiwi fullback Dane Ingham is in doubt after "feeling something" in the first half on Thursday night. "Beqa probably could have played [against Brisbane]," Papas said. "We will make those decisions because we believe in the squad. "We made a sub at half-time for Dane. I don't think it is anything serious but he felt something. We are at the point where the line is pretty thin in terms of pushing them too hard and knowing when to take the foot off the pedal. When you are playing seven games in 28 days, if you miss two weeks [with injury], you will miss a lot of games. "We took a [cautious] approach with Beqa and it's an approach we will take at times throughout this period." The win over Brisbane propelled the Jets to ninth spot on eight points. They are five points adrift of sixth-placed Sydney FC, who have played three more games. Angus Thurgate scored the winner in the 70th minute in a match played in almost cyclonic conditions. In terms of performance, the Jets produced more quality in the 2-1 loss to Adelaide, in which they conceded two goals in the final five minutes. "To back up is testament to the group and the belief they have in each other, and what we are trying to do." Papas said. "I'm happy that they got a reward because it was a bitter pill to swallow on Sunday night, considering how good the performance was. "Brisbane put us under pressure. In fairness, that is the most complete team we have played against. They really challenged us. "One game is one game. That is done. We have seen how quickly things can turnaround. Our best result was 4-0 against Wellington and the following week, we didn't back that up." ** Toronto-Awaba will take on APIA Leichhardt in the annual Darren Stewart Memorial Cup at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday. The Stags will battle APIA's under-23s from 2pm. Broadmeadow Magic will play the visitor's first grade side at 4pm. Money raised will go to Beyond Blue charity.

