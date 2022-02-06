sport, cricket,

Newcastle captain Kirsten Smith wants the Blasters to "come out hard" when they play Coffs Coast for a place in the Regional Big Bash women's cricket final at North Sydney Oval on Monday. The finals will be contested by the top two teams from northern and southern pools. The Blasters play Coffs Coast at 10am before Riverina and Illawarra face off in the other semi-final at 2pm. The winners back up in the Regional Big Bash final at 6.30pm. Newcastle recovered from an opening-round loss to the Chargers to finish top of the northern pool carnival, which was staged over three days on the Central Coast in November. Coffs Coast ended the T20 format carnival on equal points with Newcastle but were second on quotient. Newcastle built form over the three days but there will be no second chances or time for slow starts on Monday. "We know that we lost against them in the first round but we were the winners overall so we'll look to come out hard and try to win that [northern] pool semi-final and, ultimately, try to get into the final," Smith said. "We're looking to come out of the blocks strong and play our best cricket." There have been several forced changes to the Blasters side since the three-day carnival in November due to unavailability. "We have a bit of a younger side but we're feeling really good and excited, especially for the younger girls," Smith said. "To play at North Sydney Oval will be an incredible experience for them. Last year it didn't go ahead, so we're going to take this opportunity and hopefully get through to the final." Players have been selected on experience as well as performances in the rapidly expanding Newcastle District Cricket Association competition, which exploded from fives teams last year to nine in its third summer. There were four clubs in the inaugural competition and numbers are expected to swell further next season. The Newcastle team is: Kirsten Smith, Kate McTaggart, Mia Cook, Sophie Cook, Eden James (City), Emma-Jayne Howe (Waratah), Abbey Taylor, Maddison McGuigan, Sophie Shelley (Wests), Madeline Case, Lauren Lennox (Merewether), Sophie Frith (Charlestown). Meanwhile, all NDCA round-11 matches scheduled for Saturday were washed out. IN THE NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/f3872d7d-5631-46b6-872a-98b36ea8e087.JPG/r0_316_3000_2011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg