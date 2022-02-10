news, local-news,

It's a massive couple of weeks in the life of Stockton's Bella Fernandes. On Saturday, she won the Australian Supermodel of the Year contest. And next week, she turns 18. The win means she is now an international ambassador for the supermodel competition for 12 months. As part of the victory, she is due to travel to Bali and possibly Europe this year to work with fashion brands and sponsors. Bella will defer university for six months to focus on modelling. The win earned her a $5000 contract with the supermodel competition, along with the prospect of international modelling contracts. "At the moment, I'm just seeing where it takes me. Lots of plans are being thrown around, nothing is set in stone at the moment," Bella said. As for her modelling ambitions in the future, she said: "I'd really like to walk in an international fashion week like New York, Milan or Paris. That would be awesome." Her win was announced during a Zoom event on Saturday. "Normally it would be over in Bali for a big international runway event, but because of COVID we couldn't go over," she said. "There were 22 finalists that made it to the grand final. We had all the mentors, international models, sponsors and family friends on the Zoom call." She said it was "very daunting" awaiting the announcement and "seeing everyone's faces and all these people I've looked up to". Laina Eady, the previous Australian supermodel of the year, announced that Bella was the winner. "We had a big party. It was super nice and good fun. It still feels quite surreal having the title and the possibilities that will come with it," Bella said. As previously reported, Bella also made the national finals of Top Model Australia. "That's in June or July, with the finals in Melbourne. The national winner will go to London to walk on the runway in fashion week," she said. What a downer it was when NSW Premier Dom Perrottet put the brakes on singing and dancing in pubs and clubs in early January, with Omicron spreading fast. It felt like we were all living in the '80s flick Footloose. The ban didn't extend to dance students, but community events were nonetheless postponed. Jessi Lauren, owner of Prodigy Dance Australia in Lambton, said the studio's first annual showcase - titled Phoenix - was due to be held on December 18. A rehearsal was held. Costumes and props were ready to go. Parents were excited to see their kids on stage. For some, it would have been their first time performing. But four days before the show, as the Omicron wave hit Newcastle, Jessi had to make "the extremely tough decision to postpone our very first concert". "Teachers and students were heartbroken. But throughout the pandemic our main priority has been to keep families safe. I felt it was too big a risk to potentially have 500-plus people in isolation on Christmas Day." The concert was rescheduled for this Saturday. "We are so excited to be able to see our kids on the stage doing what they love. Our parents and students have been so supportive through this and we cannot wait to present trophies on the day for their hard work and perseverance." As C+C Music Factory said, "everybody dance now".

