It's time to turn your gaze away from politics, pre-election campaigning and whatever the coronavirus is doing nowadays. It's time to take a look at the videos that made us forget for a few seconds this week. Starting off with Australia's beautiful performance in the Winter Olympics over in Beijing. While the athletic events continue on-screen there's plenty to intrigue us off-screen too. Freestyle skiier Jakara Anthony broke Australia's 12-year drought with her gold medal performance earlier this week. If that didn't have you welling up, then the heartwarming moment of her reunion with her parents will definitely get those happy tears flowing. In more behind-the-scenes news, this week our Aussie athletes threw back the curtain on the cuisine choice inside the Beijing competitor's dining hall. Who knew KFC was the snack of choice for elite level performers?! This is a rooftop experience you probably didn't expect. During the NSW Central West Caravan, Camping and Outdoors Expo, one cowboy went full rodeo demonstrating how to quickly herd a bison onto the roof of a semi-trailer. It's certainly not something to try at home, but definitely more than a little bit mesmerising! The video was captured by Central Western Daily journalist Emily Gobourg. We're translating that bison's grunt at the start as a firm "It's on". A ute driver on Queensland's Bribie Island took the Vegas odds when it came to crossing a flooded channel on Ocean Beach. But, alas, the house firmly won that bet. His non-amphibious vehicle was left bobbing in the high tide, semi-submerged and seriously stuck. Thankfully, swimmers managed to dodge the oncoming Nissan Patrol as it ploughs into their midst. The onlookers promptly went to work freeing the vehicle from the depths but to no avail. For his efforts, the 28-year-old driver of the ute was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and will appear before court in April. It's not the first story we've covered of a ute driver in Queensland attempting to cross king tides. As they say, "Nothing frightens a Triton", but it's probably best not to drive any land-dwelling vehicle over the ocean.

