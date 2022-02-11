news, national,

A 28-year-old man has been charged after being captured on film driving a ute into rising tides on Queensland's Bribie Island. The man, who is from Canungra on the Scenic Rim, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court on April 7. It's alleged that at around 10.30am on February 5, 2022, he drove the vehicle into the lagoon on Ocean Beach, Bribie Island, in attempt to cross the channel. Due to the water's depth, the vehicle became stuck and submerged. Swimmers managed to move from the path of the incoming Nissan Patrol ute. Soon after, Queensland Police released the footage and sought witnesses to the event. Bribie Island's Lions Park on the northern tip has been recently cut off from the mainland following king tides brought on by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth over the far north. Police have further cautioned the public to avoid crossing water channels, especially toward the north of the island.

