A-League soccer: Jets hold 'positive' talks with US consortium

EXECUTIVE chairman Shane Mattiske believes the Newcastle Jets are in a strong position - on and off the field - and confirmed that talks with a potential buyer were advancing. The Jets have been bankrolled by the owners of four rival clubs since Martin Lee had his A-League licence revoked 14 months ago ,after the Chinese businessman ceased funding the operation. An American consortium, led by Brett Johnson and Jordan Gardner, are reportedly one of two consortiums in in discussions with the Australian Professional Leagues about taking control of the Jets. Johnson is a part-owner of English League One club Ipswich Town and is co-chair of USL club Phoenix Rising. Gardner is a shareholder of former Premier League side Swansea City and Danish club Helsingor. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Saturday that the other interested party was an Australia consortium. Mattiske would not be drawn on the identity of the potential suitors but said talks were "positive". "The reality is that there are discussions taking place," Mattiske said. Lee had accumulated millions of dollars in debt when his licence was terminated in January 2021. The takeover by the other clubs was always intended to be short-term and Mattiske said the club was now a viable option for new owners. "Since early last year, the focus has been to work through three key phases," Mattiske said. "One, bring stability to the club. "Secondly, to bring growth - we have been successful in bringing on board important new partners and grown membership - and build a competitive team. "The third phase is to look to transition. "The club is now in a position where it is in discussions with potential partners around transition and those discussions have. pleasingly, been positive. "The reality is that those conversations are still ongoing. It is difficult to say how long it will take to get to an end point on those." Representatives from the American group visited Newcastle last month and inspected facilities. Lee had been attempting to sell the Jets, which he purchased for $5.5million in 2016, for two years and had an asking price of $15million. However, the landmark deal in December in which American technology investment specialists Silver Lake paid $140m for a 33 per cent stake in the APL has brought renewed confidence about the future of the competition. Johnson and Gardner were part of an unsuccessful bid for Gold Coast United to be granted an A-League licence in 2018 and more recently had been in talks with Central Coast owner Mike Charlesworth. They had intended to move the Mariners to the Gold Coast. The Newcastle Herald understands that the current discussions are on the basis that the Jets remain in Newcastle. "They see the value in the club," Mattiske said. "They see the potential in the Newcastle community and the success football can have here. "That is a positive. "Anyone involved with the club and the broader community should be comforted that there is real interest in this community and this club." Jets coach Arthur Papas said after the 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory on Saturday night that it was "important for the long-term stability of Newcastle that owners do come in". There are a series of procedures and checks that any new owner must undergo. A sale is unlikely to be completed until the end of the season in May. "We are continuing to focus - on and off the field - on success and growth, and ultimately, from a business point of view, sustainability," Mattiske said "That has been the focus and will continue to be the focus for the club." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

