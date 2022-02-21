Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trio to lead Knights in first NRLW season

MM
By Max McKinney
February 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADERS: Knights NRLW captain Romy Teitzel, centre, club captains Caitlan Johnston, left, and Krystal Rota, right. Picture: Marina Neil

The Newcastle Knights have unveiled a three-woman captaincy group ahead of the NRLW season launch today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.