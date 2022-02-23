Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

COVID still taking toll on council budgets

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID still taking toll on council budgets

COVID-19 continues to take a toll on Newcastle and Lake Macquarie councils, which both reported worse than expected budget positions in their latest reviews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Lake Macquarie Council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.