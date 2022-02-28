Orica and Origin Energy announce green hydrogen feasibility study for Hunter plant

Orica and Origin Energy have announced a partnership to assess opportunities to collaborate on the development of a green hydrogen production facility, and the associated "value chain" in the Hunter Valley.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
