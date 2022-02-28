Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Orica and Origin Energy announce green hydrogen feasibility study for Hunter plant

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated February 28 2022 - 4:33am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENERGY CUSTOMER: Orica Kooragang Island's ammonium nitrate plant on Kooragang Island is a heavy user of energy. The application of 'green hydrogen' to the Kooragang ammonia plant is being considered in the feasibility study.

Orica and Origin Energy have announced a partnership to assess opportunities to collaborate on the development of a green hydrogen production facility, and the associated "value chain" in the Hunter Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.