Let your hair down: pictures from Mulletfest 2022

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 26 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:37am
There was plenty of business but a whole lot more party at the annual Mulletfest in Kurri Kurri on Saturday.

