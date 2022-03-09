Newcastle Herald
Knights prop Johnston no chance of return for crucial clash with Roosters

By Max McKinney
March 9 2022 - 2:30am
STILL OUT: Star prop Caitlan Johnston during the Knights' first round loss to the Parramatta Eels. The Indigenous All Stars captain, Johnston is a huge out for the Knights as they look to keep their season alive this weekend against the Roosters. Picture: Getty Images

KNIGHTS prop Caitlan Johnston won't be available for Saturday's crucial game against the Roosters with Kiwi props Maitua Feterika and Ngatokotoru Arakua retained in the side.

