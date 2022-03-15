New stadium deal a home comfort for Knights ahead of Wests Tigers clash

Jayden Brailey says his Newcastle teammates can not afford to bask in any glory of their 20-6 win over the Roosters, saying it will count for little if they fail to follow it up against Wests Tigers.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
