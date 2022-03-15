Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New stadium deal a home comfort for Knights ahead of Wests Tigers clash

MM
By Max McKinney
March 15 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG-TERM DEAL: Newcastle Jets defender Jason Hoffman, McDonald Jones Homes CEO Cameron Lade, stadium manager Dean Mantle and Knights club captain Jayden Brailey outside the venue on Tuesday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Jayden Brailey says his Newcastle teammates can not afford to bask in any glory of their 20-6 win over the Roosters, saying it will count for little if they fail to follow it up against Wests Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.