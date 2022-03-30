Another Newcastle RL match called off amid wet weather

NEWCASTLE Rugby League officials are facing an early backlog of rescheduled matches in 2022 as ongoing rainfall across the region wreaks havoc with the draw.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
