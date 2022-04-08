Maitland man and Lake Macquarie woman die with COVID-19, health authority reports

Newcastle Herald
Maitland man and Lake Macquarie woman the latest COVID-19 deaths in Hunter New England region

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 8 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:30am
A Maitland man in his 70s and a Lake Macquarie woman in her 80s are the latest people to die with COVID-19 in the region.

