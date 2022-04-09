Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers drop to 2526 in Hunter New England health district

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
April 9 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID numbers drop below 3000 in Hunter New England

Hunter New England COVID-19 numbers have dropped in line with state figures on Saturday to 2526.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.