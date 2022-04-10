Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Resources Regulator looking at Mount Arthur coalmine over excavations near a former coal washery tailings dam

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
April 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCENE: This is where BHP says the incident, which it says did not require reporting, occurred. Picture: BHP

BHP has downplayed the significance of an incident at its Mount Arthur mine on Thursday, when contractors excavating for a new tailings dam apparently cut into the base of an old tailings dam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.