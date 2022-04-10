BHP has downplayed the significance of an incident at its Mount Arthur mine on Thursday, when contractors excavating for a new tailings dam apparently cut into the base of an old tailings dam.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.