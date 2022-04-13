Newcastle Herald
History of Easter traditions from Easter bunnies, chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and the pagan roots of the spring festival

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
April 13 2022 - 9:30pm
Easter is almost here, which means a four-day weekend and a chocolate egg coma is on the horizon (if you're lucky!)

BUNNY BUSINESS: What are the origins of our Easter traditions?
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

