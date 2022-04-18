NEWCASTLE'S first cruise ship is not booked to arrive until July, but six stops at least are expected across the second half of the year as the industry returns after two years of the COVID pandemic.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
