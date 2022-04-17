Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Easter long weekend police operation: Northern region records more than 20,700 breath tests and 54 drink-driving charges by Sunday

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 17 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG WEEKEND BLITZ: Northern region police have conducted more than 20,000 breath tests by Sunday. Photo: Greg Totman

POLICE have had drink-drivers in their sights as officers were out in force at the long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.