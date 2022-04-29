'Robinson rule' after councillor shirtless in meeting

Newcastle Herald
'Robinson rule' introduced after former Independent Newcastle councillor Allan Robinson shirtless in meeting

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 29 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:00am
Newcastle councillors will have to wear clothes in online council meetings under a new code of meeting practice on exhibition.

