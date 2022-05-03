Newcastle bus drivers to ditch company uniform 'indefinitely' as they call for fair wages

Newcastle Herald
Newcastle bus drivers to ditch company uniform as a call for 'fair wages' from Keolis Downer

By Ethan Hamilton
May 3 2022 - 6:30pm
BUS drivers across Newcastle are refusing to wear their uniforms "indefinitely" from Wednesday, as part of a campaign to force private company Keolis Downer to deliver the "fair wages".

