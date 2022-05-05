Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Boating | Riviera's luxe new-edition 4600 Sport Yacht doesn't have grey areas . . . they are platinum

By Mark Rothfield
May 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADED: Riviera's 4600 Sport Yacht has received the platinum treatment.

THE new 4600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition from Riviera is another outstanding example of innovation and luxury, with exceptional interior volume and stylish exterior styling combining with true bluewater performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.