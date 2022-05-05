Boating | Riviera's luxe new-edition 4600 Sport Yacht doesn't have grey areas . . . they are platinum

THE new 4600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition from Riviera is another outstanding example of innovation and luxury, with exceptional interior volume and stylish exterior styling combining with true bluewater performance.
Among a raft of Platinum features are high-end fabrics, high-gloss walnut timber cabinetry and plush carpet in the staterooms. The hardtop and targa arch are finished in platinum grey to match the hull.
Starting aft, the hydraulic swim platform includes optional dedicated slides for a tender up to three metres long that can lock into one of three positions; when underway, for access to the garage, or to launch the tender.
The garage beneath the cockpit has an electric door and is designed for watersports equipment, including a kayak or paddleboard up to 2.7m. A second access point to the garage is from a hatch under the cockpit lounge, allowing easy storage for fenders and mooring lines.
The starboard side steps lead to an entertainer's cockpit with a wrap-around lounge that covers the transom and the entire port side of the cockpit. A folding timber table with drink holders can be used for dining or as a coffee table, while there's a barbecue, fridge, icemaker and sink on the starboard side. The hardtop overhang includes two electric sunroofs.
Access to the foredeck is provided from the cockpit on the starboard side or via port side steps from the swim platform. The foredeck offers triple sunpads with adjustable headrests and storage lockers on either side.
A central sliding glass door and large awning window in the port side of the saloon bulkhead open to join the cockpit and saloon space, offering easy connection with the galley. Wide opening side windows and a curved windscreen further enhance the 360-degree views.
The U-shape galley is located aft, serving up an electric cooktop or combination microwave oven that includes a grill. Opposite, there's an additional benchtop space with a 150-litre refrigerator and 50-litre freezer as well as a liquor cabinet beneath.
Forward on the starboard side, a large timber dining table is surrounded by a plush U-shape lounge that will seat up to six people.
The helm immediately forward of the galley includes twin leather and Alcantara sports seats facing a dash equipped with a tilt-adjustable sports wheel, comprehensive engine controls including a joystick, twin Garmin Glass Cockpit navigation aids and C-zone control panel.
Heading below, you find a full-beam master stateroom amidships that's bathed in natural light from large hull windows. The queen bed is on the centreline and includes a latex-topped inner spring mattress. A chaise lounge is to port side and it has an en-suite bathroom forward on the starboard side.
The VIP guest stateroom forward includes an island double bed. The bathroom on the starboard side can be utilised as an en suite or as a day head. The pullman berth port cabin can be replaced by an optional lower deck lounge.
Power aboard the 4600 Sport Yacht is provided by twin Volvo Penta D6-IPS650s delivering 480hp apiece, although you can upgrade to twin 600hp powerplants. Fuel capacity is 2100 litres, stored in a fibreglass tank that's coated with fire-retardant resin. The designers have also allowed for a generous 620-litre water tank and 151-litre holding tank.
Construction wise, the 4600 features a hand-laid GRP hull with independent compartments throughout, foam filled where appropriate for added strength and noise dampening. A watertight collision bulkhead is forward.
Riviera offers seven-year structural warranties on all new models. All Volvo Penta systems are covered by a five-year warranty.
The Riviera 4600 Platinum Edition Sport Yacht will make its boat show premiere at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (May 19 to 22 this year) as part of a 12-model Riviera showcase located on H arm.
Like James Bond's martini, the Australian marine industry has been shaken but not stirred in the past year by an erratic global supply chain, with the ongoing pandemic, Russian-Ukraine conflict, microchip shortages, shipping issues and fuel hikes all impacting.
All that will be water off a duck's back, though, when the 33rd Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) returns for another blockbuster year from May 19 to 22, offering a raft of new-model launches and a massive display of marine accessories and technology.
SCIBS is now the Southern Hemisphere's marquee marine event, with Sydney yet to emerge from a two-year hiatus, and all the big-name manufacturers and importers will line up.
Highlight of Horizon Yacht Australia's display will be no less than three new FD models spanning 75ft (22.9m) to 90ft (27.4m), the Dutch-designed (Cor D. Rover) series having struck a chord both locally and globally.
"We will deliver 12 FDs in 2022 - which is equal to the US," Horizon Yacht Australia managing director Mark Western says.
Look for the Horizon FD75 Open Flybridge, FD80 Skyline and FD90 Skyline. The latter embodies the space, layout and performance that define the Fast Displacement range, from a spacious beach club aft to the high performance piercing bow.
The 75 is the first open flybridge FD to reach Australia and also notable for its 6.2m beam and easily-driven performance with twin MAN 1200hp diesels.
