Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Spewy towel company tracking toward $1 million in revenue for Dungog mother Jo Hardie

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expanding: Spewy founder Jo Hardie at her Dungog warehouse. Picture: Carly Skinner Photography

TIME poor and hustling hard, Jo Hardie views her small business a little like she views her children.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.