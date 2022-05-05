An unlikely object has washed onto the shore at Newcastle and police are appealing for help tracking down whoever lost it.
A plastic urn containing the ashes of a cremated person was discovered on Nobbys beach near the lighthouse on March 15, police said in a public call for help on social media this week.
The urn carries the handwritten name Frank Brown and a number inscribed in permanent marker.
Police said they have conducted extensive inquiries with funeral homes and crematoriums across the region but have not figured out where to return the urn.
"We understand it is possible that the urn could have washed ashore from almost anywhere," police said in their online appeal.
"We would like to unite Frank with his family/friends as that would be preferable to him sitting on a shelf in a police property room."
Anyone who can help should call Newcastle police on 4926 6599.
