Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle police appeal for help after urn apparently containing ashes of cremated man washes onto Nobbys beach

Updated May 5 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Washed up: An urn apparently containing the ashes of a cremated man has been found on the shore at Newcastle. Picture: NSW Police

An unlikely object has washed onto the shore at Newcastle and police are appealing for help tracking down whoever lost it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.