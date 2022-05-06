Final cases put forward on basketball stadium proposal

The developer of the proposed Hillsborough basketball stadium and nearby residents have pushed their final cases for and against the project as a planning panel adjourns to decide the fate of the $19.8 million proposal.
The Hunter Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel held a public determination meeting on Thursday afternoon, where residents listed their objections to the proposal and Newcastle Basketball spoke about why the 10-court, 2200 seat stadium was needed. Panel chair Alison McCabe said they would take a few days to make their decision.
Advertisement
Many residents spoke about how the increased traffic, including large buses, would impact the surrounding residential area and their fears that attendees will flood the narrow streets to park if the 355 space car park fills up. The applicant said there are plans for a park and ride service for large events, and people would be encouraged to catch public transport.
Some residents said they were considering moving if the project goes ahead, and felt they'd been left in limbo with the proposal lodged two years ago and council allowing two years to satisfy its conditions of consent.
"The community has been hung out to dry for almost two years, and the expectation it should be hung out for another two years is unreasonable," resident Stephen Reid said.
Newcastle Basketball manager Neil Goffet said the project was "permissible under all planning and assessment regulations". He said the current outdated facility was not compliant with state, national and international regulations and not big enough to cater for their growing membership.
The panel had queries about the lack of information about large events, with a completed event management plan not yet submitted. They also asked why the proposal was downsized from 4000 seats, how the association will stop people parking in surrounding streets and how a park and ride would work.
The applicant said they expected about 250 people to use the courts day to day, but didn't know how many large events there will be yet as they can't apply for them until the project is approved.
They said there will be people controlling traffic and signage to stop people parking in nearby streets.
Mr Goffet said they initially aimed for 4000 seats as it's the requirement to host international games, but this was just a goal, and the extra court space was more needed.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.