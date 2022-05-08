A MAN has been winched off an island in a dramatic rescue after his boat sank offshore near Nelson Bay last night.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team rushed to scene after the 40-year-old captain set off his distress beacon, later calling authorities to tell them his vessel had sunk offshore.
Advertisement
The man managed to swim to safety on Shark Island, but the ordeal wasn't over yet.
Local Water Police, Marine Rescue and the chopper searched the area for the man, but his location made it impossible for Water Police officers to safely rescue him.
IN THE NEWS:
As a result, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter winched its critical care medical team onto the island, where the man was treated before being winched onto the chopper and flown to John Hunter Hospital.
The crew was tasked to the location by NSW Ambulance, on request from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.
The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition, suffering from exposure and back injuries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.