The University of Newcastle will open a digital academy campus as part of a new partnership to drive careers in the Australian Public Service.
Ben Morton, the federal minister for the Public Service, announced on Wednesday the APS will join forces with the university to deliver the campus in a bid to boost regional jobs in the digital sector.
Thirty students will be offered a place to study computer and data science, information technology, software engineering and cyber security at the academy.
They will also be offered employment opportunities within the public service's data and digital sector.
University of Newcastle vice-chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said the academy would allow students to kickstart their digital career without having to leave the region.
"In an increasingly connected and digital world, the academy will complement our existing work in cyber security and digital innovation, boost our skilled workforce in our region, and further embed our collaboration with government and industry," Professor Zelinsky said.
"It will provide our students with new pathways for data and digital professional careers through work placements, and ensure that when they graduate our students will be ready for the digital world that awaits them."
Mr Morton said the demand for digital expertise would only grow as more people opted to work from home. The new academy will start next year at the Callaghan campus.
