PULLING FOCUS: Until now, PM Scott Morrison's focus in the Hunter has been mainly in the seat of Paterson, held by Labor but a previous Liberal seat under Bob Baldwin. It's not wise to read too much into a single visit, but Shortland candidate Nell McGill was with the PM yesterday. Previously, wherever Mr Morrison was in the Hubnter, so was the Liberal Party's Paterson challenger Brooke Vitnell. Picture: Simone De Peak