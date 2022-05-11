Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Scott Morrison is an unpopular PM but the Coalition is pushing harder than usual in the Hunter Region before the May 21 federal election

By Editorial
May 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILIAR FACE: John Howard in Morisset yesterday with Nationals candidate James Thomson.

NATIONALLY, this election is a battle of negatives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.