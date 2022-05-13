Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hamstring injury forces Lakes United gun Matt Cooper out of Newcastle Rebels' match against Canberra

MM
By Max McKinney
May 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE MIX: Central's Cameron Anderson is likely to replace Matt Cooper at fullback for Newcastle Rebels on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Cameron Anderson will play fullback for the Newcastle Rebels after injury forced Lakes United gun Matt Cooper out of the representative fixture in the nation's capital on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.