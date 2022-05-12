The fallout of the refusal of a new basketball stadium proposed for Hillsborough hasn't just had ramifications for the city's basketballers.
Hunter Volleyball, which is based at the existing Broadmeadow stadium, was also disappointed the site was refused.
Advertisement
Hunter Volleyball president Michelle Slack-Smith said the proposed new facility was due to house Hunter Volleyball's programs and gave them hope of growing the lesser known sport in the region.
She said they had worked to increase participation in volleyball, but like Newcastle Basketball, were constrained by the size of the current venue.
IN THE NEWS:
Hunter Volleyball currently relies on 20 hours of court access per week as well as periodic weekend training and event bookings to maintain its profile in the region.
"Our time and space has been maxed out at Broadmeadow," Ms Slack-Smith said.
"The last two to three years we've been hiring a court at Hunter Sports High School. That's allowed us to expand our junior and women's programs. It has allowed hundreds of kids to go from first time touches of volleyball to junior representative.
"We're not one of the highest profile sports in the Hunter, but there's a niche where volleyball fits. It's non-contact, boys and girls can play, there's indoor and beach volleyball for outdoor."
She said the junior programs were previously limited to after 6pm at Broadmeadow as there wasn't room for earlier sessions.
Ms Slack-Smith said they were buoyed that plans were underway to build a stadium at Glendale, and more court space would make it easier to negotiate with the basketball association for their use.
"Glendale makes a lot of sense," she said. "It has fewer of the hassles that Hillsborough does."
A new stadium will also help them develop a case for a purpose built facility, and possible inclusion in the Hunter Sport and Entertainment Precinct.
"This is a key opportunity to demonstrate our capacity for growth," she said. "The growth of volleyball is site specific.
"Once basketball leaves the Broadmeadow site, is there a space for the rest of the sports who don't have the funding? We shouldn't avoid that big picture thinking."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.