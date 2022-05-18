There is only one magician at Suncorp Stadium and that is the little bloke wearing the Broncs No.7 jumper. Alf, sorry Reyno, weaves more magic in 90 seconds than all of game one. He begins by kicking to the corner for Greg Inglis - well it looks like him - to fly high and score. The trick shots keep coming as he chips and chases for a try. Deadset, what were Souths thinking!

