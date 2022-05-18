Newcastle headspace faces funding shortfall despite 'unprecedented' demand

NEWCASTLE headspace says thousands of young people will miss out on life-changing mental health support if a "gaping hole" in its budget is not filled.
The youth mental health service says there has been "unprecedented" demand for its support in the past two years.
Advertisement
The Newcastle Herald understands waiting lists have stretched out to more than four months for some of its services.
But with a $1.7 million injection of Federal funding due to run out on June 30, Newcastle headspace is concerned the already stretched service will be unable to meet the high and growing needs of the community.
Headspace chief executive Jason Trethowan said that the additional three-year funding received in 2019 had helped the Newcastle service reach more than 4800 young people in the past three years, but there had been "no indication" from either major political party whether it would be renewed.
"Without it, thousands of young people in the Newcastle area could miss out on life-changing mental health support," he said.
In response to the Committee for the Hunter's Youth Voice 2022 survey - which found a third of young Hunter people were "finding life a bit difficult" or "really struggling", former Australian of the Year and headspace founder Patrick McGorry told the Herald that youth mental health services were overwhelmed and the unmet need was "huge".
"The waiting lists have just blown out," he said. "Even though we've got these entry points like headspace, they're completely overwhelmed now... It can't deal with up to two thirds of the people who come in the door."
He said headspace needed "back-up".
"There's two bottlenecks," he said. "One is to get in, and the next one is to get to the right level of expert care."
The headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation is urgently calling on government to re-commit additional funds to headspace Newcastle.
"Reaching out for mental health support takes courage, and we owe it to them that there is always someone available to help," Mr Trethowan said.
"That's why we're calling on candidates at this year's election to pledge more support and funding for headspace Newcastle."
More to come
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.