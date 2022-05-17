Last day for COVID positive voters to postal register

Wednesday is the last day to register for a postal vote for anyone who has tested positive to COVID-19 since Saturday and hasn't already voted in the upcoming federal election.
Postal vote applications close at 6pm. Any voter who tests positive to COVID after 6pm Tuesday is eligible to access a telephone voting solution if they haven't already voted.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said once postal vote applications close Wednesday evening the Australian Electoral Commission will have information available on the website for people who need to, and are eligible to, register for telephone voting.
"There will be a telephone voting solution available but that won't apply for people who tested positive prior to 6pm last night - it has limited eligibility criteria," Mr Rogers said.
For information visit aec.gov.au/pv
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
