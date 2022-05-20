Northstars captain Liam Manwarring doesn't want his side reading into the Sydney Ice Dogs' place on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder, saying he still expects a tough challenge this weekend.
In a double-header with the Ice Dogs, the Northstars travel to Sydney today before a home game at Warners Bay on Sunday.
The Sydney side have lost their first two games this season but Manwarring said he expects them to be at full-strength this weekend for the first time this year.
"They've always had a strong, core group of guys that they still have," he said.
"Our roster is pretty deep, however no one can be complacent at the moment. It will still be two pretty tough, physical games.
"It's our first two of four games against them this year. It will definitely be interesting if they have a full roster."
Manwarring said young guns Connor Schultz and Mackenzie Gallagher had been promoted in the line-up for the weekend's games after a couple of Sydney-based players dropped out of the side.
The Northstars are unbeaten in four games this season.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
