Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars skipper expecting strong challenge from Sydney Ice Dogs

MM
By Max McKinney
May 20 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME ON: The Newcastle Northstars in a huddle. Picture: AK Hockey Shots

Northstars captain Liam Manwarring doesn't want his side reading into the Sydney Ice Dogs' place on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder, saying he still expects a tough challenge this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.