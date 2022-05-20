Newcastle Herald
Updated

Confirmed monkeypox case in Australia

Updated May 20 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:00am
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Australia in a returned traveller who arrived in Melbourne from the United Kingdom earlier this week.

