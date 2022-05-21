Eight voters at Cooks Hill City Scout Group Hall in Wickham unknowingly cast informal votes after they were given ballot papers from Paterson, rather than for their Newcastle electorate.
A spokesperson for Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said the eight unidentifiable voters had accidentally used the wrong ballot papers and their votes had been removed from the count.
An Australian Electoral Commission spokesperson said the AEC had not heard of other places where this occurred on election day.
"It is, of course, very disappointing for the individuals concerned," the AEC spokesperson said.
"The ballot papers cast for the incorrect division will be informal, however, they will have their Senate vote counted."
The spokesperson for Ms Claydon said she had expressed her concern to the AEC that the unidentifiable people had been denied a valid vote.
