Man missing from Morisset turns up in Byron Bay

UPDATE MAY 30, 8am:
POLICE say a man reported missing from Morisset has been found.
Officers put out a call for public help in the search for the 57-year-old, who had last been seen near Morisset Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said on Monday morning the man has presented at Byron Bay Police Station.
EARLIER REPORT:
POLICE have asked for the public's help to find a man missing from Morisset.
Lake Macquarie Police said Patrick Murphy, 57, was last seen by staff near Morisset Hospital around 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 25.
Police were notified when he failed to return from an arranged outing and have started an investigation to find him.
Police hold concerns for Mr Murphy, who has chronic medical conditions.
He is described as being Caucasian appearance, with olive skin, long grey and brown hair and a long grey and brown beard.
He has distinctive tattoos of a Grim Reaper and skull on his right shoulder, a tattoo of a wizard on his right upper arm and words PALM and Apoll on his left arm and shoulder.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with dark coloured track pants.
Mr Murphy is known to frequent the Singleton, Rutherford, and Metford areas.
Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police and can use police report E88546048.
Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
