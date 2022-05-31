VOLUNTEER crews have been inundated with calls for help as the aftermath of strong winds wreak havoc across Lake Macquarie and the Hunter.
Units in Cooranbong, Lake Macquarie, Swansea and Catherine Hill Bay have received 80 requests for assistance since yesterday with more than 40 still on the to-do list after powerlines were brought down, trees fell on houses and roads were blocked.
Crews started about 6pm yesterday and have worked continuously to support the community, Lake Macquarie SES local commander Christine Speer said, with more gale force winds expected later today.
"The only thing I can say to residents is bear with us, we are doing the best we can, we are volunteers and don't get paid for this - we have family and work commitments like everybody else," she said.
"People need to be aware of what's around their houses to make sure things are tied down securely, check on their trees if they think there is an issue and call an arborist to look at it."
With so many calls for help, a crew from Wyong has been brought in to assist with the clean-up efforts.
The majority of calls are for trees on roads and trees on houses or buildings, as well as a number of trees on powerlines.
Ms Speer said the team managed overnight with their own crews and thankfully nobody has been injured.
"It's what we train for, unfortunately it drags on, but that's what we train for," she said.
Crews are working as fast as possible to help the community, but it may take some time to get through them all.
Residents should contact Ausgrid if powerlines are down or arching on 13 13 88.
If a tree has fallen on a road in Lake Macquarie, contact the local council on 4921 0333.
For emergency storm damage assistance call the NSW SES on 132 500, or Triple Zero in a life-threatening situation.
