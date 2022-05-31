Shortland MP Pat Conroy has been appointed Minister for Defence Industries and Minister for International Development and the Pacific.
And a record number of women will serve in the new government's cabinet and ministry after Labor revealed its front bench while securing 77 seats in the new parliament.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed a major reshuffle of portfolios in announcing the ministry, as deputy Labor leader Richard Marles takes the nation's Defence portfolio while Clare O'Neil becomes Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister.
Jason Clare will take on the education ministry, while Tanya Plibersek moves to environment and water, and Brendan O'Connor becomes Minister for Skills and Training. Katy Gallagher will be Minister for Women, in addition to finance and the public service.
Mr Conroy, who has previously served in several shadow ministry positions and was returned to his seat of Shortland in the May 21 federal election with a slight swing to the ALP, said he was humbled and excited to be appointed to the roles.
"These are two areas I've really enjoyed working in from opposition and look forward to taking on in government," he said.
"Our Defence capabilities are of crucial importance. Under consecutive Liberal governments, we've seen too many experience delays, cost blowouts, and underperformance, so it is my priority to get these back on track.
"And Australia's relationship with the Pacific is crucial. They are family, and we should be a partner of choice for them. I will be working hard to strengthen and secure those relationships.
"I am honoured to serve in the Albanese ministry in addition to representing my community as the Member for Shortland."
Queensland senator Murray Watt becomes Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and has the emergency management portfolio, while Bill Shorten will have responsibility for the NDIS and government services.
Tasmanian MP Julie Collins will be responsible for Labor's housing agenda, and Kristy McBain will be elevated to the outer ministry overseeing regional development.
Mr Albanese said his new ministry would be part of the most experienced incoming Labor government in history as he revealed his major appointments and said they had "hit the ground running".
The Prime Minister unveiled his new ministry after urging his colleagues to remain united as he tries to prevent the division and dysfunction which plagued Labor during its previous term in power.
Mr Albanese is set to lead a majority government when the Federal Parliament returns in the final week of July, after Josh Burns won in Macnamara and Fiona Phillips retained the NSW South Coast seat of Gilmore, handing Labor 77 seats.
Mr Albanese was a senior frontbencher in the Rudd and Gillard Labor governments, a term in power which was defined by internal divisions and ultimately ended with a thumping election defeat to the Tony Abbott-led Coalition in 2013.
In his first speech to the new caucus, Mr Albanese said Labor's ability to remain disciplined and united under his leadership was a major factor behind its election win.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
