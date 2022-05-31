Newcastle Herald
Anthony Albanese reveals front bench positions for Labor majority government, Shortland MP Pat Conroy to head Defence Industries, International Development and the Pacific

Doug Dingwall
Matthew Kelly
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Doug Dingwall, Matthew Kelly, and Dan Jervis-Bardy · Updated May 31 2022 - 9:20am, first published 8:30am
Shortland MP Pat Conroy has been appointed Minister for Defence Industries and Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

