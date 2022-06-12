THRILL-SEEKERS will be well and truly set at Lake Macquarie as the council looks to partner with tourism operators and investors to create iconic attractions around the city.
It could be anything from aqua golf to zip-lining, wave pools or rock-climbing, as long as it's adrenaline pumping and gives the city a unique tourism edge.
Expressions of interest are open for long-term leases at Booragul, Glendale and Teralba, with Lake Macquarie well-placed to capitalise on the burgeoning adventure tourism sector, the council's future city precincts executive manager David Antcliff said.
"We have the Watagans, some of the best mountain bike trails in NSW on both sides of the city, and then all the on-water activities the lake provides," he said.
"Expanding this offering will create jobs, attract visitors and put us firmly on the map for adventure sports and tourism."
The goal is to attract tourism operators and investors to set up adventure sports and attractions that draw in domestic and international visitation.
All three sites are close to transport and commercial centres, with 4.3ha of waterfront land at Booragul between the Museum of Art and Culture, yapang, and Marmong Point.
The former 6.1ha quarry at Glendale is also up for offer on Reservoir Road, while the Teralba site sits on the bend of Cockle Creek covering 16.6ha off Griffen Road.
Mr Antcliff said all of them are prime sites with the potential to create iconic regional tourism attractions.
"At this stage, we really are open to all adventure tourism possibilities available that are suitable for the sites, and we don't want to confine ourselves to any specific activities or ventures," he said.
"The preliminary pieces are in place to establish some really exciting venues.
"That could be anything from a water park, wave pool or golf park, to a bike or skate park, or climbing, jumping or zip-lining attractions."
Interested parties can submit an expression of interest for a single site, or more than one.
The council will consider offering leases up to 30 years, possibly longer depending on the proposal.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
