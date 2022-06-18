Timber was the obvious choice. We settled on a spotted gum - a native wood to NSW - with grey undertones that would complement the palette. It was to be used for the bench top extension, the new under-bench shelving and the floating shelves on the wall. Although timber is proving to be much harder to get at present, Ben managed to source some beautiful wood from near Coffs Harbour via a supplier in Cardiff. The extension was designed to overlap and sit on top of the existing bench, adding texture and depth.