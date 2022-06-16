Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jake Clifford facing the axe as Newcastle Knights ponder half-measures

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 16 2022 - 10:43am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN AND OUT: Jake Clifford. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

JAKE Clifford appears set to be dropped for the second time in the space of six weeks, raising questions about his long-term future with the Newcastle Knights, after coach Adam O'Brien confirmed his interest in signing an experienced halfback.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.