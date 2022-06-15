Rhali Dobson finding Magic touch with Broadmeadow in NPLW NNSW

Rhali Dobson's first half with Broadmeadow may have felt like her worst in quite a while, but the two-time W-League championship winner still produced enough class to show she is likely to prove one of this year's best signings in NPLW Northern NSW.
After 109 games in the national women's league, the Melbourne City striker retired in March of last year to focus on supporting fiance Matt Stonham during his second battle with brain cancer.
Last year she played in the Stonham-coached Bolwarra-Lorn men's Zone Football League 2 side and had intended to do the same this season before deciding to return to the NNSW women's league.
"We'd just had Matt's first three-month check-up since completing all of his treatment and it was really positive," Dobson said.
"We had been been talking about a lot of things, just with life and you only get one of them, and I said if this is going to potentially be my last year for a while I may as well go back into the female competition and inspire some younger girls coming through."
The 30-year-old signed with Magic in May, making her first appearance in a 3-1 win over Newcastle Olympic in round seven. Although helping set up all three goals, Dobson was her harshest critic.
"It's a big adjustment," Dobson said. "The women's game is played very different, so it's just adapting. My first 45 minutes back was probably the worst 45 minutes in about a decade.
"The competitiveness is still there but I'd be lying if I didn't say that the last 12 months has really taken a lot out of me, both from a physical and mental standpoint.
"So I've been very grateful with how supportive Broadmeadow have been. They've said, you've got time and we understand that you've got to build yourself. That meant a ridiculous amount because I hadn't felt that type of support in a long time."
Dobson has now made six appearances for Magic and is "feeling better and more confident" with each outing.
She produced her first goal in Magic colours as they beat Maitland 3-1 on Monday in a performance coach Jake Curley described as her best so far. The win kept Magic level with Warners Bay atop the league standings at its midpoint.
Dobson is "thoroughly enjoying" being used in a variety of positions by Curley, who is deploying her in midfield and up front.
She has previously had championship success in the league with Merewether, who have been replaced by Charlestown, and hopes to help Magic reach similar heights.
"These girls have expectations of themselves so I want to help them meet those expectations," Dobson said.
