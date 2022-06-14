Weston on the hunt to bolster NPL squad

Weston are on the lookout for recruits after losing Matthew Buettner to trials overseas and with the possibility of more to follow.
The former Jets Youth right-back joined the Bears in the first window for NPL player points system roster changes in April but left recently for trials in Spain.
"He's gone and we look like we might lose a couple more soon, going overseas for opportunities, so we'll see how we go," Weston assistant Anthony Richards said. "We're hoping to pick up a couple in the window."
** Edgeworth have defender Kieran Hayes building fitness for his promotion to the first-grade squad when the window opens on June 28.
Hayes, a former Jets Youth skipper, has played three games in reserve grade for the Eagles since returning from college in the US.
The 23-year-old centre- or right-back will come into the top squad and stay until late August, when he returns to the US.
** Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce feels his defending premiers are improving as they reach their biggest challenge of the season.
Jaffas (17 points) face a hectic finish to the campaign after playing just eight games, three less than leaders Charlestown (25), who they host on Saturday.
After a 1-1 draw with Weston, Jaffas downed Edgeworth 3-0 last Saturday.
"I think there's been slight improvement from the Adamstown game to Weston," Pryce said. "I think we created enough to win that game but it didn't go our way, and then there was obviously improvement against Edgeworth, but this will be the test to see how much more we need to improve to be up with the leaders."
"Obviously Charlestown are setting the tone, they've scored a lot of goals and are very good defensively, so it's a big challenge for us."
