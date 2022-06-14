Edgeworth look to Dylan Holz for boost as NPL finals battle heats up

Edgeworth will likely welcome back 2020 grand final player of the match Dylan Holz into their starting side when they host fellow finals hopefuls Weston on Sunday.
Returning from a knee injury, Holz came off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Lambton Jaffas in which midfielder Liam Wilson was given a straight red card for a lunging tackle. It was the former Bear's second red of the year, meaning he faces at least a two-game ban.
Eagles coach Peter McGuinness said Holz would likely take Wilson's spot against Weston, who have 11 points, two behind Edgeworth (13), with a game in hand. Edgeworth are fifth, four points off Jaffas (17), who look the only premiership hopes outside of Azzurri (25), Magic and Maitland (23).
McGuinness said making the top-five finals was now his side's focus.
"We're just trying to build a bit of momentum," he said. "The Cooks Hill performance [3-1 win] was good then the weekend was not so good. Second half we had a lot more ball but we didn't cause enough damage. Even with 10 men, we did all right, but then we got caught on the break.
"We've just got to swing it around. I think we're in the mix for the bottom of the top five, with a few other teams, so we've got to concentrate on that. We've got to string a couple of wins together against those sorts of teams - Olympic, Weston, Valo. Looking at the table, that's what's up for grabs."
Sascha Montefiore (ankle) missed the Jaffas game but will be back this week.
