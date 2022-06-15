Newcastle Herald
Rugby Union: Hunter product Harry Johnson-Holmes moves closer to Wallabies recall after selection in Australia A squad for Pacific Nations Cup

By James Gardiner
June 15 2022 - 10:30am
Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HARRY Johnson-Holmes is a step closer to earning another Wallabies cap after the Newcastle-raised prop was named in the Australia A squad to contest the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji.

