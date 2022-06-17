Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival 11am to 5pm, Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley. Also, Hunter Valley Wine & Food Festival, details at winecountry.com.au.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Foreshore Reserve, Pacific Highway, Belmont South.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Pre-loved Clothes Market 9am to 1pm, 3 Cowper Street, Carrington.
Curator Talk - A Portrait of Australia 2pm, Newcastle Museum, with Australian Geographic's editor-in-chief Chrissie Goldrick.
Maitland Heritage Festival Various locations and activities, also Sunday, details at maitlandheritagefest.org.au.
Army Careers Open Day 10am to 3pm, Adamstown Army Reserve Depot, Bullecourt Barracks, Military Road.
Inflatables on the Green 11am to 3.30pm, also Sunday, Club Lambton.
Aussie Nightmarkets 4pm to 9pm, Morisset Showground.
Lake Macquarie Dobell Festival Various locations, also Sunday, details at lakemac.com.au.
Byte Wise by Questacon 10am to 1pm, SEEN@Swansea.
Newcastle Northstars vs Canberra Brave 5.30pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
The Les Darcy Show 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, also 2pm Sunday.
Robyn Reynolds: Mermaid 9pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Invincible - The Helen Reddy Story 8pm, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Lions Club Market 7am to 1pm, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Orchestra Nova's Best of British Concert 2pm, Adamstown Uniting Church.
One Song Sing - Rolling in the Deep 3.30pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima), Speers Point.
Euro Motorfest 2022 8.30am to 1.30pm, Newcastle Foreshore Park.
Winter Strings Concert 11am, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
